Overview of Dr. Sanjiv Bansal, MD

Dr. Sanjiv Bansal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Bansal works at Indu Garg MD PC in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.