Dr. Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.9 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Med Center

Dr. Sathpathy works at So Cal Psychiatric Care in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    So Cal Psychiatric Care
    9888 Carroll Centre Rd, San Diego, CA 92126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 935-9104
    Monday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Adjustment Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anorexia
Autism
Binge Eating Disorder
Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Family Psychotherapy
Homicidal Ideation
Impulse Control Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Phobia
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1043348428
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathpathy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sathpathy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sathpathy works at So Cal Psychiatric Care in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sathpathy’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathpathy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathpathy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sathpathy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sathpathy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

