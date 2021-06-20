Overview of Dr. Sanjoy Sundaresan, MD

Dr. Sanjoy Sundaresan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.



Dr. Sundaresan works at Sanjoy Sundaresan MD PA in Wichita Falls, TX with other offices in Vernon, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.