Dr. Sanjoy Sundaresan, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sanjoy Sundaresan, MD

Dr. Sanjoy Sundaresan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.

Dr. Sundaresan works at Sanjoy Sundaresan MD PA in Wichita Falls, TX with other offices in Vernon, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sundaresan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sanjoy Sundaresan MD PA
    1511 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 767-0818
  2. 2
    Vernon Clinic Pllc
    1015 Hillcrest Dr, Vernon, TX 76384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 767-0818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Regional Health Care System
  • Wilbarger General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 20, 2021
    The injections really helped and they did not hurt.
    — Jun 20, 2021
    About Dr. Sanjoy Sundaresan, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376504894
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California, San Francisco
    • Yale University
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
