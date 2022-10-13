Dr. Sanober Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanober Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanober Amin, MD is a Dermatologist in Argyle, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Solutions7226 Crawford Rd Ste 100, Argyle, TX 76226 Directions (214) 337-6362
-
2
Grapevine Office1600 W College St, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (214) 337-6362Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Ucare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?
Dr. Amin is the BEST dermatologist I’ve ever visited. She immediately makes you feel comfortable and her professional approach instantly puts you at ease. Entire staff is fantastic!
About Dr. Sanober Amin, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1477873859
Education & Certifications
- 2013
- 2010
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Loyola University Chicago
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amin speaks Hindi and Urdu.
242 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.