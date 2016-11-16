Overview

Dr. Santiago Arruffat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Ponce School of Medical and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Arruffat works at Tri-State Colorectal Group in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.