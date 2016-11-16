Dr. Santiago Arruffat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arruffat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santiago Arruffat, MD
Overview
Dr. Santiago Arruffat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Ponce School of Medical and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Arruffat works at
Locations
-
1
Tristate Colorectal Group LLC950 S Kenmore Dr Ste B, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 301-8110
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arruffat?
Phenomenal doctor. He did the same procedure in ten minutes in-office that my previous surgeon was supposed to do six months ago during my surgery for the exact same issue (the first doctor never fixed the issue even though I had a same day surgery for the same issue). He was so compassionate and comforting. I don't think I'd have ever agreed to an in-office procedure of that nature if Dr. Arruffat had been so compassionate and reassuring. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Arruffat
About Dr. Santiago Arruffat, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730132440
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Waterbury Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Ponce School of Medical
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arruffat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arruffat accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arruffat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arruffat works at
Dr. Arruffat has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arruffat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arruffat speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Arruffat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arruffat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arruffat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arruffat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.