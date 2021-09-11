Dr. Santiago Mazuera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazuera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santiago Mazuera, MD
Overview of Dr. Santiago Mazuera, MD
Dr. Santiago Mazuera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Fac Med, U del Norte, Barranquilla and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Mazuera's Office Locations
Berman Brain & Spine Institute5051 Greenspring Ave, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 601-9515
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mazuera always sees me right away. I never have to wait to be seen. I'm so glad I found him to help decrese my headaches. I'm so grateful to him. The people at the office are always kind and courteous.
About Dr. Santiago Mazuera, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235484056
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Beth Israel MC/Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Beth Israel Med Ctr-Albert Einstein
- Fac Med, U del Norte, Barranquilla
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazuera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazuera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazuera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazuera has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazuera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mazuera speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazuera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazuera.
