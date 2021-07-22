See All Neurologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Santosh Kesari, MD

Neurology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Santosh Kesari, MD

Dr. Santosh Kesari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Kesari works at Providence Little Company of Mary Torrance in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kesari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance
    5215 Torrance Blvd # 300, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 212-5361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Memory Evaluation
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Side Effects Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2021
    Amazing doctor and staff
    — Jul 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Santosh Kesari, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891785960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana Faber Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ma Gen Hosp/Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Santosh Kesari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kesari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kesari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kesari works at Providence Little Company of Mary Torrance in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kesari’s profile.

    Dr. Kesari has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

