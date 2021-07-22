Dr. Santosh Kesari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santosh Kesari, MD
Overview of Dr. Santosh Kesari, MD
Dr. Santosh Kesari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Kesari works at
Dr. Kesari's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance5215 Torrance Blvd # 300, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (424) 212-5361
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor and staff
About Dr. Santosh Kesari, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1891785960
Education & Certifications
- Dana Faber Cancer Institute
- Ma Gen Hosp/Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
