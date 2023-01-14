Dr. Sapir Karli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapir Karli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla..
Dr. Karli's Office Locations
St. Lucie Eye, Port Saint Lucie1715 SE Tiffany Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 461-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Lucie Eye, St Lucie West1302 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 461-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
St. Lucie Eye, Fort Pierce2201 S 10th St Ste C, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 461-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was so welcoming, as I am a new patient. They all displays professionalism and courtesy. The office was very clean and welcoming as well. Dr. Karli provided the most comprehensive exam I've ever had. She is kind and explains every step of the way. I feel confident in her recommendations to help me with a new vision issue, and she made me feel comfortable and hopeful!
About Dr. Sapir Karli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Karli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Karli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karli.
