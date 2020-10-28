Dr. Sapna Brahmbhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahmbhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sapna Brahmbhatt, MD
Dr. Sapna Brahmbhatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Sapna Brahmbhatt55-77 Schanck Rd Ste B-5, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 683-2083
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I would highly Reccomend this doctor...very knowledgeable. A great dr sweet personality. But... As far as her office personal especially one certain girl was extremely disrespectful and arrogant to me when I questioned her that my co pay was billed incorrectly. She never allowed me to speak she cut me off Hung up on me and said either I pay the co pay or it will go to collections..I told her I was in touch with my insurance company and it was a billing error but with Covid will take a little time to correct. I now receive a bill that said if I do Not pay by the 1st of the month I’ll be charged and additional $50 on top of the $35 co pay in question.. as much as I’d want to go back to this dr I would never because of this staff member.... no on should ever be treated with so much Disrespect and short temper.. especially those who deal with the public. A sad situation...I wonder if the dr is aware of this??
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1831163278
- Minn Ear Head Neck Clin Pa/Fairview Riverside Hosp
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
