Overview of Dr. Sapna Brahmbhatt, MD

Dr. Sapna Brahmbhatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Brahmbhatt works at Dr. Sapna Brahmbhatt in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.