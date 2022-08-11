Dr. Saqib Baig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saqib Baig, MD
Dr. Saqib Baig, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Baig works at
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates211 S 9th St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates2301 S Broad St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Baig?
Dr. Saqib Baig is one of the very few dr's who truly cares. It's very rare to find dr's like him. He spent extra time with me to help me understand and navigate my symptoms, can not recommend him enough.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Quaid-E-Azam Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Baig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baig accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
