Dr. Sara Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Ferguson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Ferguson, MD is a Dermatologist in State College, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Locations
-
1
Penn State Health Medical Group303 Benner Pike Ste 2, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 272-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferguson?
Dr. Ferguson is very professional, caring and a true detective of issues with the skin. I was scared going in and once I got to meet her I felt very much at ease. Dr. Ferguson has a comforting bedside manner and is extremely competent. I highly recommend her!!!
About Dr. Sara Ferguson, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1992781959
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for Rash, Rosacea and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferguson speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.