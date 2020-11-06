Dr. Sara Jurek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Jurek, MD
Dr. Sara Jurek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 386-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Physician Associates - Minor Building515 Minor Ave Ste 240, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-9668
Proliance Surgeons Inc. P.s.900 Terry Ave Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-2600
Minor and James Surgical Specialists3400 California Ave SW Ste 210, Seattle, WA 98116 Directions (206) 320-4900
Orthopedic Physician Associates601 Broadway Ste 700, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network of WA
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
I saw Dr. Jurek after rotator cuff and bicep tendon issues returned. I had a Bankart Repair done in the 80s after college sports injuries. I had a rotator cuff/bicep tendon repair done in 2010. Shoulder was still bothering me. Had another MRI done, 80% rotator cuff tear and bicep tendon torn or detached- possibly completely. Searched for new orthopedic. Found Dr. Jurek on line. Appreciated her website that provided meaningful information on options, recovery, what to expect, etc. More than just where she went to school and her credentials, although that is impressive and important. Her site provided some insight into her interests-I felt I was able to know a bit about her personally on her website. That helps develop trust. Had a second opinion consult and was convinced she has the experience and skills to address my complicated shoulder issued. Her demeanor and patient interaction is excellent, and breaks through COVID limitations! There is NO ONE I would go to other than Dr. Jurek!
- Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Orthopaedic Surgery Medical College Of Wisconsin
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Northwestern Univ
Dr. Jurek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jurek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jurek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jurek has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jurek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurek.
