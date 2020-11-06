Overview of Dr. Sara Jurek, MD

Dr. Sara Jurek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Jurek works at Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.