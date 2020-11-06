See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Sara Jurek, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sara Jurek, MD

Dr. Sara Jurek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Jurek works at Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jurek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Physician Associates - Minor Building
    515 Minor Ave Ste 240, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-9668
  3. 3
    Proliance Surgeons Inc. P.s.
    900 Terry Ave Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-2600
  4. 4
    Minor and James Surgical Specialists
    3400 California Ave SW Ste 210, Seattle, WA 98116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 320-4900
  5. 5
    Orthopedic Physician Associates
    601 Broadway Ste 700, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network of WA
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 06, 2020
    I saw Dr. Jurek after rotator cuff and bicep tendon issues returned. I had a Bankart Repair done in the 80s after college sports injuries. I had a rotator cuff/bicep tendon repair done in 2010. Shoulder was still bothering me. Had another MRI done, 80% rotator cuff tear and bicep tendon torn or detached- possibly completely. Searched for new orthopedic. Found Dr. Jurek on line. Appreciated her website that provided meaningful information on options, recovery, what to expect, etc. More than just where she went to school and her credentials, although that is impressive and important. Her site provided some insight into her interests-I felt I was able to know a bit about her personally on her website. That helps develop trust. Had a second opinion consult and was convinced she has the experience and skills to address my complicated shoulder issued. Her demeanor and patient interaction is excellent, and breaks through COVID limitations! There is NO ONE I would go to other than Dr. Jurek!
    Jon Sitkin — Nov 06, 2020
    About Dr. Sara Jurek, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598842619
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Fellowship
    Internship
    • Orthopaedic Surgery Medical College Of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Jurek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jurek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jurek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jurek works at Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Jurek’s profile.

    Dr. Jurek has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jurek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jurek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jurek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

