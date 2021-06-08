Overview of Dr. Sara Lyons, MD

Dr. Sara Lyons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Lyons works at Gynecologic and Obstetric Consultants of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.