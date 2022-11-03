Dr. Sara Sacco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Sacco, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Sacco, MD
Dr. Sara Sacco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Sacco's Office Locations
Carolinas Headache Clinic1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 340, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 844-6615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sacco is very helpful and will always give individual care even if you have to wait. Do not be discouraged. This is a process to rid you of migraines. I also had bad headaches for years that were not migraines. Now I have neither. Thanks to Dr. Sacco
About Dr. Sara Sacco, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1861436214
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacco accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacco has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.