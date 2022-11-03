Overview of Dr. Sara Sacco, MD

Dr. Sara Sacco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.



Dr. Sacco works at Carolinas Headache Clinic in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.