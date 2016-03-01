Dr. Sara Schoenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Schoenfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Schoenfeld, MD
Dr. Sara Schoenfeld, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Waltham, MA.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoenfeld's Office Locations
- 1 52 2nd Ave Ste 2600, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-6006
-
2
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7938Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoenfeld?
Dr Schoenfeld is an amazing physician, who takes interest in her patients She is thorough in taking medical history, clinical examination and testing. She answers questions and explains. Dr Schoenfeld will refer a patient if there is a need to do so. And she actually calls patients herself with test results and discusses them, as well as treatment planned! Also, I live 150 miles from Mass General Hospital and she arranged for blood tests to be done locally immediately. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Sara Schoenfeld, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1982925129
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoenfeld has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.