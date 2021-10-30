Dr. Shashy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Shashy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Shashy, MD
Dr. Sara Shashy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL.
Dr. Shashy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shashy's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Consultants of Montgomery PC1722 Pine St Ste 700, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 834-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shashy?
I have been seeing Dr. Shashy for years. If you need a doctor who will listen to what you need to tell them, apply that shared knowledge to your treatment and who is kind and patient but knowledgeable and such a breath of fresh air in the medical profession, this is the doctor for you. I have met several of her patients outside of her office and every one of them has nothing but great things to say about her.
About Dr. Sara Shashy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1861480030
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shashy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shashy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shashy works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shashy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shashy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shashy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shashy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.