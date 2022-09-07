Dr. Sarabjit Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarabjit Sandhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarabjit Sandhu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Medical College and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harbor Medical Associates Inc.3 Corporate Plaza Dr Ste 140, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 642-7757
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandhu?
Great. Dr Sandhu is a great listener and I always enjoy my conversations. He’s friendly and compassionate.
About Dr. Sarabjit Sandhu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1144287186
Education & Certifications
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- Martin Luther King Jr.-Harbor Hospital
- Govt Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Anxiety and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandhu speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.