Dr. Sarah Girardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Girardi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Advanced Urology Centers of NY535 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-6188
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Girardi is amazing. I had seen many doctors for my issue and none of them really helped me. She really listens and understands what woman go through..
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1922088996
- Yale Univ/Cornell Mc
- Cornell Med Center
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
