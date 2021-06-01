Overview of Dr. Sarah Girardi, MD

Dr. Sarah Girardi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Girardi works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.