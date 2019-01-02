Dr. Sarah Glover, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Glover, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarah Glover, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Merit Health Rankin and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Glover works at
Locations
-
1
Specialty Anesthesia LLC1421 N State St Ste 203, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 984-4540
-
2
State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-4540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Rankin
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glover?
Dr. Glover is by far the best Gastroenterologist I’ve ever been treated by. A care provider who gives her personal cell to a patient truly cares. I’ve been hospitalized for surgery 2x’s in the last 4 years as she was by my side for both. Dr. Glover is an exceptional doctor who go above and beyond for all of her patients.
About Dr. Sarah Glover, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1174637300
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glover works at
Dr. Glover has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Nausea and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Glover. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.