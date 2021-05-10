Dr. Sarah Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Henry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Henry, MD
Dr. Sarah Henry, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Henry works at
Dr. Henry's Office Locations
-
1
Volusia Hand Surgery Clinic PA3635 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 900, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 788-4263
-
2
Adventhealth New Smyrna Beach401 Palmetto St, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 788-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry?
She is a very caring knowledgeable doctor. She repaired my 2 broken fingers without having to cut them. I was very happy and felt confident in her ability to take care of my hand. I would recommend her to anyone needing her specialty.
About Dr. Sarah Henry, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1265693568
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.