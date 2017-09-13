Overview of Dr. Sarah Hodulik, MD

Dr. Sarah Hodulik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.



Dr. Hodulik works at Montefiore Medical Group in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.