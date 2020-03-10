Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Kahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Kahn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Kahn works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Hepatology Associates LLC32 Strawberry Hill Ct Ste 41042, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 348-5355
Wilton Surgery Center LLC195 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 276-8490
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahn?
I really liked her. She is very professional, smart, and I feel confident in what she says. I give it a four star and not five because the office never followed up with an appointment for me.
About Dr. Sarah Kahn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043385743
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kahn speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.