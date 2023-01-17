Dr. Sarah Rosanel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosanel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Rosanel, MD
Dr. Sarah Rosanel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5786
I didn’t want to leave!! All the personnel were polite, friendly, & professional. Dr. Rosanel was thorough and demonstrated genuine concern for my medical issue (Rheumatology). I would strongly consider keeping Dr. Rosanel as your Cardiologist!
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1043673361
- Internal Medicine
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Rosanel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosanel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosanel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosanel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosanel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosanel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.