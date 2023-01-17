See All Cardiologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Sarah Rosanel, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sarah Rosanel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. 

Dr. Rosanel works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Cardiac Services
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5786

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Arrhythmia Screening
Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Arrhythmia Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 17, 2023
I didn’t want to leave!! All the personnel were polite, friendly, & professional. Dr. Rosanel was thorough and demonstrated genuine concern for my medical issue (Rheumatology). I would strongly consider keeping Dr. Rosanel as your Cardiologist!
Katina Rodriguez — Jan 17, 2023
Photo: Dr. Sarah Rosanel, MD
About Dr. Sarah Rosanel, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1043673361
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sarah Rosanel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosanel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosanel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosanel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosanel works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosanel’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosanel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosanel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosanel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosanel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

