Dr. Sarah Weitzul, MD
Dr. Sarah Weitzul, MD is a Dermatologist in Denton, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School
Dr. Weitzul works at
Surgical Dermatology Associates2817 S Mayhill Rd Ste 115, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (940) 591-0900
Surgical Dermatology Associates4851 S Interstate 35 E Ste 101, Corinth, TX 76210 Directions
Mohs surgery is never fun, but if you need it this is a great place to go. Nurses and staff are helpful and very kind. They make the best of a difficult procedure.
- English, Spanish
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
