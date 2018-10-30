Dr. Sarala Ravikant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravikant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarala Ravikant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarala Ravikant, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI.
Dr. Ravikant works at
Locations
-
1
Center Of Gastrointestinl Dises38815 Dequindre Rd Ste 100, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 879-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravikant?
She got me in imediately ,do to problem I was having. Thank God,or I would not be here. She saved my life in 2008. I had a hole penetrating through my stomach.One more layer and that would have been it for me.I had called 4 or 5 doctors in my plan closer to my location. No one would listen to issues just can not see you for weeks. When I explained problem the person spoke to Dr Ravikant ,she had me in that day.tells you like it is. Great Doctor.
About Dr. Sarala Ravikant, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1184605032
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravikant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravikant accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravikant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravikant works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravikant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravikant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravikant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravikant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.