See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.6 (59)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD

Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.

Dr. Choudhary works at Infectious Diseases Tropical Medicine & Travelers Health in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Choudhary's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Diseases Tropical Medicine & Travelers Health
    44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 440, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7985

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Choudhary?

    Jan 18, 2023
    This office is amazing! Very accommodating and friendly. I called in and got a same day appointment and was scheduled right away! Front desk rep receptionist was very nice and made check in very easy! I was taken back by nurse who was also very friendly. I was scheduled to see Dr .Choudhary and she was the best! Definitely will be using this practice as my primary care from now on! It’s very rare where you find somewhere that is professional from the front to back. Highly recommend!
    O Noor — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Choudhary to family and friends

    Dr. Choudhary's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Choudhary

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD.

    About Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619960242
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Howard University College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Howard University Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Punjab Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choudhary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choudhary works at Infectious Diseases Tropical Medicine & Travelers Health in Leesburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Choudhary’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.