Overview of Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD

Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Choudhary works at Infectious Diseases Tropical Medicine & Travelers Health in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.