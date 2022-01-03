Overview

Dr. Sarika Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Northern New Jersey Pulmonary Associates PC in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.