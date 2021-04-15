Dr. Almansour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarmad Almansour, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarmad Almansour, MD
Dr. Sarmad Almansour, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Almansour's Office Locations
Sinai-Grace Multi-Specialty Office6001 W Outer Dr Ste 445, Detroit, MI 48235 Directions (248) 353-4777
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life 5 years ago, when he diagnosed and treated my rare MPA, after I'd been misdiagnosed and treated for pneumonia, in the hospital for 10 days. Very pleasant manner and very knowledgeable, and explains conditions and concerns well. I'm returning 5 years later, for more treatments, and he agreed to see me right away.
About Dr. Sarmad Almansour, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almansour accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almansour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almansour has seen patients for Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almansour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Almansour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almansour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almansour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almansour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.