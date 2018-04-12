Overview of Dr. Sarmistha Bhattacharya, MB BS

Dr. Sarmistha Bhattacharya, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Bhattacharya works at Advantage Care Physicians in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.