Overview of Dr. Saru Sachdeva, MD

Dr. Saru Sachdeva, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They graduated from Governmane Medical College and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Sachdeva works at Hoag Medical Group (HMG) in Tustin, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.