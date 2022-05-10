Dr. Saru Sachdeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saru Sachdeva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saru Sachdeva, MD
Dr. Saru Sachdeva, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They graduated from Governmane Medical College and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Sachdeva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sachdeva's Office Locations
-
1
Hoag Health Center - Tustin Legacy15000 Kensington Park Dr Ste 250, Tustin, CA 92782 Directions (714) 477-8320Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Eisenhower Rheumatology Specialty Clinic72780 Country Club Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 779-1721
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sachdeva?
Dr Sachdeva Is incredible. Not only has she taken great care of my health, but also she is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming her patient!
About Dr. Saru Sachdeva, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1841470630
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital
- Governmane Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachdeva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachdeva accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachdeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachdeva works at
Dr. Sachdeva speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdeva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachdeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachdeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.