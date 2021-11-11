Dr. Sashidhar Sagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sagi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sashidhar Sagi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sashidhar Sagi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Sagi works at
Locations
IU Health Physicians Gastroenterology550 University Blvd Ste 1710, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0980
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Sagi years ago when my Crohn's Disease was too severe for my local gastroenterologists. He took the time to listen and treat my condition better than anyone in my local area. Even though it is a long drive to his office, he has always been on time and personable. He explains things in a manner I understand and lets me also be a part of my overall treatment plan. He cares for my health and he is easy to get a hold of when I need him. I highly recommend Dr. Sagi.
About Dr. Sashidhar Sagi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
