Overview of Dr. Satish Modi, MD

Dr. Satish Modi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Modi works at Seeta Eye Centers - Drs. Alterman, Modi & Wolter in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Floaters and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.