Dr. Satish Sivasankaran, MD
Dr. Satish Sivasankaran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanley Medical College|Stanley Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Sunshine Cardiovascular & Vein5340 Gulf Dr Ste 101, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 380-2565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Siva takes the time to explain the tests that you’ve taken. Explains next steps. He definitely takes the necessary time to explain the tests that will be performed and then the results of the tests.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center|Lahey Clin-New Eng Med Ctr|Mercy Health System
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine|Yale University
- Stanley Medical College|Stanley Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Sivasankaran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivasankaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivasankaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivasankaran has seen patients for Pulmonary Valve Disease, Hypotension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivasankaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sivasankaran speaks French, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.
292 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivasankaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivasankaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivasankaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivasankaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.