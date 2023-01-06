Overview of Dr. Satish Solanki, MD

Dr. Satish Solanki, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Battle Creek, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll & Hosp, Rohtak India and is affiliated with Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Hillsdale Hospital and Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.



Dr. Solanki works at Bronson Rheumatology Specialists - Battle Creek (A Bronson Battle Creek Hospital facility) in Battle Creek, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.