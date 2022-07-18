See All Ophthalmologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD

Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Gujral works at Saddleback Eye Medical Assocs in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Gujral's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saddleback Eye Medical Associates
    27800 Medical Center Rd Ste 130, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-1386

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinguecula
Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinguecula
Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gujral?

    Jul 18, 2022
    I had a very swollen and red Area around my eye. . Dr. fit me in for an appointment same day and then when my condition didn’t improve after an anabiotic, saw me again the next day. She changed my medication and spent a very long time with me. She showed so much concern. The next medication worked beautifully. She contacted me online on Sunday!
    CZ — Jul 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gujral to family and friends

    Dr. Gujral's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gujral

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD.

    About Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912928672
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mary Hitchcock Mem Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gujral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gujral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gujral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gujral works at Saddleback Eye Medical Assocs in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gujral’s profile.

    Dr. Gujral has seen patients for Pinguecula, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gujral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gujral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gujral.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gujral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gujral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.