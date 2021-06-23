Overview of Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD

Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Magitsky works at Sturdy Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.