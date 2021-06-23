See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Attleboro, MA
Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (77)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD

Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Magitsky works at Sturdy Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Magitsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sturdy Orthopedic & Sports Medicine
    281 COUNTY ST, Attleboro, MA 02703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 226-2213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sturdy Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Magitsky?

    Jun 23, 2021
    Check up on partial knee replacement 6 yr
    Ronald DeFronzo — Jun 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Magitsky to family and friends

    Dr. Magitsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Magitsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD.

    About Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265488480
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magitsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magitsky works at Sturdy Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Attleboro, MA. View the full address on Dr. Magitsky’s profile.

    Dr. Magitsky has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magitsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Magitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magitsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magitsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magitsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.