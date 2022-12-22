Overview of Dr. Saulena Shafer, DO

Dr. Saulena Shafer, DO is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA.



Dr. Shafer works at Hoag Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.