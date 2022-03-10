Overview

Dr. Sauman Rafii, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.



Dr. Rafii works at Diagnostic Pain Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.