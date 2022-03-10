See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Sauman Rafii, MD

Pain Medicine
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sauman Rafii, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.

Dr. Rafii works at Diagnostic Pain Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Pain Center
    12176 N Mopac Expy Ste D, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 977-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2022
    It took more than a month and a half of my searching and educating myself about pain clinics—what they could do and could not/would not do for my condition, plus also reading professional literature to choose Dr. Rafii as my doctor. I had been searching for a board certified, very savvy doctor with common sense, alert to patient individual complexities, and one who would certainly put the patient’s needs first. This combination is not as easily found as one might think. New office buildings do not impress me as much as consideration of a patient in a holistic manner—age, health, family support resources—these all matter tremendously. I am happy and lucky to have found Dr. Rafii as my pain doctor. He stands out amazingly.
    — Mar 10, 2022
    About Dr. Sauman Rafii, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811128887
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sauman Rafii, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafii is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rafii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rafii works at Diagnostic Pain Center in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rafii’s profile.

    Dr. Rafii has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafii on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafii. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafii.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

