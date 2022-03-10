Dr. Sauman Rafii, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafii is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sauman Rafii, MD
Dr. Sauman Rafii, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.
Diagnostic Pain Center12176 N Mopac Expy Ste D, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 977-0000
It took more than a month and a half of my searching and educating myself about pain clinics—what they could do and could not/would not do for my condition, plus also reading professional literature to choose Dr. Rafii as my doctor. I had been searching for a board certified, very savvy doctor with common sense, alert to patient individual complexities, and one who would certainly put the patient’s needs first. This combination is not as easily found as one might think. New office buildings do not impress me as much as consideration of a patient in a holistic manner—age, health, family support resources—these all matter tremendously. I am happy and lucky to have found Dr. Rafii as my pain doctor. He stands out amazingly.
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1811128887
- New York University Medical Ctr
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
