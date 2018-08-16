See All Pediatric Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Saunder Bernes, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Saunder Bernes, MD

Dr. Saunder Bernes, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Bernes works at MAIN BUILDING in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bernes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1787
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Steffanie C — Aug 16, 2018
    About Dr. Saunder Bernes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700848868
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Memorial Hospital|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Pediatric Neurology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saunder Bernes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

