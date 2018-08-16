Dr. Saunder Bernes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saunder Bernes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saunder Bernes, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1787MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bernes is a fantastic neurologist. He has been treated both of my sons for epilepsy and I have complete trust in him.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Childrens Memorial Hospital|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Pediatric Neurology and Pediatrics
Dr. Bernes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.