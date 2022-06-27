Dr. Barnett-Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saundra Barnett-Reyes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Ghaly Sleep Center614 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 422-2700
- Upstate University Hospital
Wonderful!!
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Barnett-Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett-Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett-Reyes has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett-Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett-Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett-Reyes.
