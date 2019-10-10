Overview of Dr. Schartess Culpepper Pace, MD

Dr. Schartess Culpepper Pace, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Culpepper Pace works at UHealth at Kendall in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.