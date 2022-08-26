Overview of Dr. Scot Zindel, DPM

Dr. Scot Zindel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lynchburg, VA.



Dr. Zindel works at Associated Podiatry Central VA in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.