Dr. Scot Zindel, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scot Zindel, DPM
Dr. Scot Zindel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lynchburg, VA.
Dr. Zindel works at
Dr. Zindel's Office Locations
Associated Podiatry of Central Virginia2129 Lakeside Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 385-0707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I am a Diabetic and I saw Dr. Zindel for the first time today. Dr. Zindel and his staff were Awesome and very friendly, professional and addressed my issues with my feet. I appreciated Dr. Zindel explaining everything that he was doing and gave me some excellent advice concerning proper care of my feet being a Diabetic. I would Highly Recommend Dr. Zindel and his staff!!!
About Dr. Scot Zindel, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
