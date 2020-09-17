Dr. Scott Barbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Barbour, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Barbour Orthopaedics3240 Northeast Expy NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (404) 480-9330
Barbour Orthopaedics5505 Roswell Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 480-9330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Cumming Pediatric Group PC1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 360, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 480-4233
Georgia Women's Specialist Inc.871 Forest Pkwy, Forest Park, GA 30297 Directions (404) 480-4233
- 5 965 Oakland Rd Ste C, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Directions (404) 480-4233
Atlanta Liver and Pancreas Surgical Specialists980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 170, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 299-1700
Cumming Office1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3400, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 299-1700
Decatur1014 Sycamore Dr # B, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 299-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Corrective surgery on hip joint after accident. I almost have full motion and use of the leg. He is a very good surgeon. Office convenient and helpful.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Stanford Hospital
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- University of California, Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Barbour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbour speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbour.
