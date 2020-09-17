Overview of Dr. Scott Barbour, MD

Dr. Scott Barbour, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Barbour works at Barbour Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Forest Park, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.