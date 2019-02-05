Overview of Dr. Scott Becker, MD

Dr. Scott Becker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Becker works at Medical Eye Center in Columbia, MD with other offices in Olney, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.