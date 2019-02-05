Dr. Scott Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Becker, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Becker, MD
Dr. Scott Becker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
-
1
Columbia Office8860 Columbia 100 Pkwy Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 997-9900
-
2
Medical Eye Center PA3402 Olandwood Ct, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-2750
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Becker has a nice manner and always gives me an update on the condition of my eyes, including important numbers. He always asks if I have any questions. Prior to 2018, the office staff especially the front desk, had a few unpleasant people, but they have been replaced with people who are welcoming and easy to deal with. Billing is efficient and accurate. Dr. Becker codes the visit times accurately, unlike some doctors who code a 10 minute visit as "extensive".
About Dr. Scott Becker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1851328314
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.