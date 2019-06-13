Overview of Dr. Scott Blumer, DO

Dr. Scott Blumer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Massillon, OH. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Blumer works at Dr. Scott W. Blumer, LLC in Massillon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.