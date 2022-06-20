Overview of Dr. Scott Boyd, MD

Dr. Scott Boyd, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Boyd works at MUSC Health in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.