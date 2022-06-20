Dr. Scott Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Boyd, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Boyd, MD
Dr. Scott Boyd, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Boyd's Office Locations
Lexington Brain and Spine Institute222 E Medical Ln Ste 200, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 935-8410
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Boyd in 2019 for a severe herniated disc. It took a week to schedule the surgery, but it was extremely successful. He told me at the time I had another issue that would likely need to be addressed in the future. That time has come. It’s probably past time because I knew it would require another surgery, but I trust Dr Boyd will do another exceptional job.
About Dr. Scott Boyd, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1528160686
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.