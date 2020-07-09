Dr. Scott Buchanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Buchanan, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Buchanan, MD
Dr. Scott Buchanan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Mainegeneral Medical Center.
Dr. Buchanan works at
Dr. Buchanan's Office Locations
-
1
Maine Medical Partners Cardiothoracic Surgery818 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 773-8161
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchanan?
Incredibly nice person and an excellent surgeon and the people he works with are the best. Quad bypass and home on the fourth day after surgery. Painless and fast recovery. After twenty years of restricted life style due to cardiovascular ailments, I am back to living a healthy and energetic life.
About Dr. Scott Buchanan, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1932154135
Education & Certifications
- University VA
- University Va
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchanan works at
Dr. Buchanan has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.