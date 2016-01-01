Dr. Scott Ebenhoeh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebenhoeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Ebenhoeh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Ebenhoeh, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Ebenhoeh works at
Locations
Alaska Heart Institute3841 Piper St Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 561-3211Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Ebenhoeh, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebenhoeh works at
Dr. Ebenhoeh has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebenhoeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
