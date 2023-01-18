Overview of Dr. Scott Fair, DO

Dr. Scott Fair, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Fair works at Mittleman Eye in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.