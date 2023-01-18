See All Ophthalmologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Scott Fair, DO

Ophthalmology
4.8 (109)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Fair, DO

Dr. Scott Fair, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Fair works at Mittleman Eye in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Palm Beach
    2000 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 400, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Jupiter/Gardens
    601 University Blvd Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphakia
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Pioneer
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Principal Life
    • Sanus Health
    • Self Pay
    • Superior Vision
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Yesterday was my first appointment with the Mittleman Eye Clinic and I feel very fortunate to have had Dr. Fair examine my eyes. He was friendly, (that mid-western kind) competent, personable and explained my options in a way that I could understand. Honestly, he is one of the most impressive doctors I have encountered since moving to Florida 43 years ago.
    Tim Koerber — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Scott Fair, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French Creole and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700278710
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Fair, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fair speaks French Creole and Spanish.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Fair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

