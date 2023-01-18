Dr. Scott Fair, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Fair, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Fair, DO
Dr. Scott Fair, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Fair's Office Locations
West Palm Beach2000 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 400, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Jupiter/Gardens601 University Blvd Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Pioneer
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompBenefits Corp.
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Principal Life
- Sanus Health
- Self Pay
- Superior Vision
- TPA
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Yesterday was my first appointment with the Mittleman Eye Clinic and I feel very fortunate to have had Dr. Fair examine my eyes. He was friendly, (that mid-western kind) competent, personable and explained my options in a way that I could understand. Honestly, he is one of the most impressive doctors I have encountered since moving to Florida 43 years ago.
About Dr. Scott Fair, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English, French Creole and Spanish
- 1700278710
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fair speaks French Creole and Spanish.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Fair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fair.
