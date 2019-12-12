Dr. Scott Gibson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gibson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Gibson, DO
Dr. Scott Gibson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine A College of Midwestern University and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Gibson works at
Dr. Gibson's Office Locations
Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group - Flagstaff - Orthopedic Services107 E Oak Ave Ste 101, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 779-7880
Trinity Rehab.809 W Harwood Rd Ste 101, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 283-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gibson, is an amazing surgeon with great knowledge and a kind heart. On November 15, 2019 He Performed an extensive surgery on my left shoulder to Repair an anterior and posterior labral tear as well as the removal of four intra-articular loose bodies. While in surgery he also repaired my partially torn rotator cuff; Subacromial impingement; Extensive synovitis glenohumeral joint; Open sub pectoral biceps tenodisis and Abrasion Chondroplasty of the humeralhead. After one week I was out of the sling now after 3 1/2 weeks I have 80% of my motion back. I am going to physical therapy twice a week. I am so grateful to Dr. Gibson for doing such amazing work, it truly is remarkable! I would recommend Dr. Scott Gibson for anyone who requires surgery. Thank you again Robert Lombardo
About Dr. Scott Gibson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750513461
Education & Certifications
- Shoulder and Elbow Surgery Fellowship - The C.O.R.E. Institute, Phoenix, AZ
- St. Anthony Hospital-Oklahoma State University-Orthopedic Surgery
- St. Anthony Hospital-Oklahoma State University
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine A College of Midwestern University
- Colorado College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gibson works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.